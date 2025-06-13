E-Gate Access For Children Streamlines Family Travel At HIA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha: In a significant leap toward smarter and faster travel, Captain Ali Ahmed Al-Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department revealed the latest advancements in the electronic gate (e-gate) system at Hamad International Airport (HIA), underscoring its role in transforming the passenger journey.

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance passenger convenience, he said, HIA continues to streamline travel procedures for families by enabling children to use electronic gates (e-gates).

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Al-Kuwari said that this feature has significantly reduced waiting times and improved the overall airport experience for parents traveling with young children.

He said that equipped with cutting-edge technology such as iris scanning, ten-print fingerprinting, and facial recognition, the e-gates offer an ultra-efficient and secure alternative to traditional immigration counters.

“E-gates are remarkably fast-you'll be through in seconds,” said Al-Kuwari.“The entire process is fully automated, requiring no human intervention, which saves both time and effort for travelers and airport staff alike.” He said that the introduction of e-gates marks a major shift in how airport procedures are handled, especially when compared to the experience from just a decade ago.

“Passengers can walk straight through without delay. It's a seamless system-and we strongly encourage travelers to make use of it,” he added.

To be eligible for e-gate use, he said, a child must be the age of seven or above and measure between 120 and 130 centimeters in height.“Moreover, the child's passport or national ID must include a clear and system-registered photo, enabling accurate facial recognition by the gate's advanced biometric systems.”

“Another important step in the process is obtaining a travel authorization for the child via the Metrash mobile application, which must be completed by a parent or legal guardian before travel. This ensures compliance with legal travel regulations and enables smooth automated processing at the gate,” said Al-Kuwari.

He also advised families to follow an orderly procedure when passing through the e-gates:“We recommend allowing children to pass through first, followed closely by their parents. This helps maintain a safe and coordinated flow, especially during busy hours.”

The use of e-gates for children is part of Hamad International Airport's wider strategy to provide smart, secure, and family-friendly travel solutions. It reflects Qatar's commitment to maintaining world-class standards in passenger service and technological innovation.

The rapid adoption of e-gates at Hamad International Airport reflects Qatar's broader vision to become a global leader in smart travel and digital transformation. These gates are not just a convenience-they represent a strategic move toward safer, faster, and more efficient border control.

By minimising manual intervention, the system significantly reduces the risk of human error and enhances the accuracy of passenger verification.

Public response to the e-gates has been overwhelmingly positive. Frequent travellers, in particular, have expressed appreciation for the speed and simplicity of the system, which allows them to move from aircraft to arrival halls in record time.