Multilogin Launches Affordable Pricing Plans For Businesses Of All Sizes

TALLINN, ESTONIA, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Multilogin, the trusted pioneer of antidetect browsers since 2015, today announced a new flexible and affordable pricing structure to help businesses of all sizes easily bypass website restrictions and confidently manage multiple online accounts. The new Pro 10 plan starts at just €5.85/month (billed annually) or €9/month (billed monthly), providing users with trusted antidetect technology at an unbeatable value.

A 3-day trial is also available for just €1.99, giving new users full access to Multilogin's core features, including:

. 5 browser profiles

. Cloud and local storage options

. 200 MB of premium residential proxy traffic

Additional tiers are available to fit growing business needs:

. Pro 50: €31.85/month (billed annually) or €49/month (billed monthly)

. Pro 100: €51.35/month (billed annually) or €79/month (billed monthly)

For larger teams or specialized use cases, Custom plans are also available, tailored for unique requirements like proxy volume, user seats, automation, and storage capacity. 👉 See detailed pricing on the Multilogin website.

This strategic update reflects Multilogin's commitment to reliability, affordability, and operational peace of mind. The antidetect browser, renowned for its industry-leading fingerprint protection, empowers users to seamlessly avoid account detection and bans.

"Reliable multi-account management shouldn't be limited to large enterprises," said Ciprian Negrila, CEO of Multilogin . "With our new pricing model, we're making our proven antidetect technology accessible to solo entrepreneurs and growing businesses alike, allowing them to operate confidently without disruptions."

Multilogin antidetect browser provides users with:

. Built-in residential proxies and customizable fingerprints for undetectable browsing.

. One-click profile creation and mobile browser emulation to streamline operations.

. AI-powered automation support via Puppeteer, Playwright, and Selenium.

. Secure cloud synchronization and local storage for flexible data privacy.

. 24/7 multilingual support and guaranteed reliability on over 50 major websites.

Since its founding in 2015, Multilogin has consistently set the industry standard, trusted by internet entrepreneurs, e-commerce teams, affiliate marketers, social media managers, and web scraping professionals worldwide. With outstanding user reviews on leading platforms such as G2 (4.7/5 rating) , Multilogin consistently earns high marks for its ease of use, reliability, and top-tier support.

"Multilogin is more than just a browser- it's operational peace of mind," Negrila added. " We take care of the technical challenges so our users can stay focused on growing their business ."

About Multilogin

Founded in 2015, Multilogin is the trusted original antidetect browser provider, enabling thousands of entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide to manage multiple online identities reliably and undetected. Offering integrated residential proxies, advanced anti-fingerprinting technology, and AI-driven automation tools, Multilogin delivers complete operational confidence and peace of mind.

