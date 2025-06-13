Israel Launches Wave Of Strikes On Iran's Military, Nuclear Sites

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Al Jazeera / The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Explosions were reported across Tehran early Friday as Israeli air force conducted a wave of airstrikes, targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

The Israeli military confirmed it attacked six military bases and several nuclear sites in and around Tehran. Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported significant casualties, including the killing of Revolutionary Guard Chief Hossein Salami and two nuclear scientists Mohammad Mehdi Tehranchi and Fereydoun Abbasi.

Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), says the UN body is closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

“Agency can confirm Natanz site among targets,” Grossi said in a statement.“The Agency is in contact with Iranian authorities regarding radiation levels. We are also in contact with our inspectors in the country.

Another iranian news outlet Nour News also reported that Senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani has been critically injured in the attack.