Well Known Media Launches To Help Entrepreneurs Build Authority Through Strategic Media Exposure

- Jill WinterCHAMPAIGN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Entrepreneurs seeking to increase visibility and establish authority in their industries now have a new ally. Well Known Media , a media and visibility agency founded by digital marketing expert Jill Winter, is offering strategic public relations services designed to position business owners as go-to experts through targeted podcast placements, feature articles, and press release syndication.With a background in building a 7-figure eCommerce brand and more than a decade of experience in digital marketing and paid media, Winter launched Well Known Media to address a common gap in the entrepreneurial space-lack of visibility despite demonstrated expertise.“Many business owners are overlooked not because of a lack of talent, but because they aren't showing up in the right media channels,” said Jill Winter, Founder and CEO of Well Known Media.“Well Known Media was created to help solve that challenge through intentional and results-driven publicity.”Service Offerings Designed for ImpactWell Known Media provides three core services:Podcast Booking Service: Entrepreneurs are placed on vetted, niche-aligned podcasts to expand their reach, improve SEO, and enhance their credibility with new audiences.Full-Feature Article Publication: Clients are profiled in long-form, editorial-style articles published on major media outlets including USA Today, Forbes, and Entrepreneur. These features highlight brand stories while improving search visibility and audience connection.Press Release Syndication: Professionally written, SEO-optimized press releases are distributed to over 500 media outlets such as FOX, NBC, CBS, and Google News. These campaigns help clients gain credible exposure and access to recognizable media logos.According to Winter, what differentiates the agency is its marketing-driven approach.“Publicity alone doesn't move the needle unless it's tied to a broader strategy,” she noted.“We focus on influence and positioning-not just impressions.”PR as a Growth Strategy in 2025Amid a digital landscape saturated with ads and promotional content, consumer trust remains a critical factor in purchase decisions. According to Nielsen, editorial media is among the most trusted forms of content, significantly outperforming paid advertisements and branded social posts.Well Known Media aims to make this level of media exposure accessible to small business owners, solopreneurs, and digital creators-without the high retainers commonly associated with traditional PR firms. The agency offers guaranteed placements and a clear, results-oriented roadmap designed to turn visibility into lasting credibility.About Well Known MediaWell Known Media is a strategic media and visibility agency helping entrepreneurs, coaches, and digital creators build authority and trust through high-impact media placements . Founded by Jill Winter, an experienced digital marketer and former eCommerce CEO, the agency delivers podcast guest booking, feature article publication, and press release distribution services with a focus on measurable outcomes. Well Known Media combines storytelling with SEO and PR best practices to ensure clients are seen-and remembered-by the right audience.For more information, visit or connect with Jill Winter on LinkedIn at .

