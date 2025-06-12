Egypt: President El-Sisi Speaks With German Chancellor

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, June 12, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi spoke by phone with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said President El-Sisi congratulated the German Chancellor on his well-deserved victory in the German elections, which reflected the confidence of the German people. The President wished the new government success in its ambitious plans to consolidate Germany's pivotal role on the European and international arenas. The President noted that the current situation is of paramount importance in light of the accelerating regional and international changes and the urgent need to respect established international rules and principles and international law, in alignment with Germany's efforts and expertise over recent decades.

The German Chancellor expressed his appreciation for the kind gesture and emphasized his country's commitment to maintaining close relations with Egypt. Both sides affirmed their commitment to strengthening and deepening bilateral relations in all fields, particularly economic, trade, and investment, as well as enhancing development cooperation, thus strengthening ties between the two friendly peoples.

The call focused on the current regional and international developments. President El-Sisi reviewed ceasefire efforts in Gaza and stressed that it was important for the international community to exert pressure for an immediate cessation of military operations in the Strip and the provision of humanitarian aid, in addition to the complete rejection of plans to displace Palestinians from their land. The President noted the importance of expanding recognition of the Palestinian state in line with the two-state solution.

The call also touched on the developments in Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Sudan, and Somalia, as well as ways to restore stability in the Middle East. The German Chancellor affirmed his country's commitment to continuing coordination and consultation with Egypt to restore regional calm and peace.

