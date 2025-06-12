Tata Group Announces Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Medical Aid For Victims Of Air India Plane Crash
In the wake of the devastating Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced a comprehensive relief package for victims and their families.
Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on plane crash
Tata Group, which owns Air India, will provide Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia compensation to the families of each person who lost their life in the tragic incident.
Chandrasekaran said,“This is an irreparable loss, and our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy. Tata Group will extend every possible support to ease their pain.”
He also stated that the company will fully cover the medical expenses of those injured in the crash and ensure they receive all necessary care and long-term support.“We are committed to helping them recover physically and emotionally. Their wellbeing is our priority,” he added.
In addition to financial and medical assistance, Tata Sons will also contribute to strengthening local infrastructure. As part of this effort, the Group will support the construction of a new hostel at BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, which is at the forefront of treating those injured in the crash.
This humanitarian response underscores Tata Group's commitment to social responsibility and public welfare, especially during times of national tragedy. The group's swift announcement comes as search and rescue operations continue at the crash site and medical teams work tirelessly to treat survivors.
Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, was en route to London with 242 passengers and crew when it crashed shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. All passengers have been confirmed dead in one of the worst aviation tragedies in recent years.
With this announcement, the Tata Group has joined government agencies and international communities in responding to the tragedy with empathy and concrete assistance.
