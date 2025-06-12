Genetec Brings Powerful New Capabilities To Security Center Saas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Flexible, open platform gives security professionals and integrators the freedom to deploy and scale physical security on their terms

Montreal, June 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), the global leader in enterprise physical security software, today announced new updates to Security Center SaaS, the company's enterprise-grade Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution. Since its launch, Genetec has delivered new features to the platform every 12 days. This ensures Genetec provides a flexible, open, SaaS solution that is continuously extended to meet the needs of any modern security operation.

Security Center SaaS combines video surveillance, access control, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, automation, and other advanced capabilities in a single solution. Designed to run fully in the cloud or in a hybrid deployment that can include on-premises systems, it gives organizations the freedom to choose how they manage and scale their security infrastructure. The latest updates expand support for direct-to-cloud cameras, improve edge recording capabilities, and introduce new third-party analytics integrations, reinforcing the platform's pace of innovation and commitment to customer choice.

Unlike proprietary SaaS solutions, Security Center SaaS enables security professionals and channel partners to choose the hardware that best fits their needs, without being locked into a single vendor. Its open architecture supports a broad range of devices from Axis, Bosch, and i-PRO, including direct-to-cloud, PTZ, and fisheye cameras (now with automatic de-warping). Organizations can connect their current non-cloud-ready access control devices, cameras, and intrusion panels using Genetec appliances, avoiding the costs of replacing existing hardware.

This flexibility further extends to deployment models. Security Center SaaS gives organizations full control over their cloud migration, supporting cloud-native, on-premises infrastructure, or a combination of both.

Video can be stored at the edge or in the cloud, depending on bandwidth, policy, or operational needs, with centralized management through web and mobile apps. New edge recording via SD cards enables local storage on the camera, while recording profiles make it easy to define how and where video is captured across multiple devices.

With built-in support for WebRTC, the platform also enables peer-to-peer video streaming directly from cameras to a web interface. This reduces video call-up time and bandwidth usage, making it ideal for live monitoring, spot checks, and large-scale deployments, without requiring additional configuration.

Security Center SaaS simplifies the management of multi-site environments across sectors such as retail, education, corporate campuses, banking, healthcare, and city infrastructure. Operators can manage systems from a central Security Operations Center (SOC) or remotely via web and mobile apps. Real-time alerts enable teams to respond quickly and consistently, while its open architecture makes it easy to integrate partner technology that further enhances these capabilities.

For example, new firearm detection analytics from Bosch can trigger immediate alerts and initiate event-to-action workflows the moment a weapon is identified, helping security teams act decisively when it matters most.

“Genetec is redefining what SaaS means for physical security. It's not just moving to the cloud; it's about giving customers and integrators the flexibility to build, scale, and evolve their systems,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering at Genetec Inc.“Security Center SaaS stands apart by unifying physical security functions on a single platform, continuously adding new cloud-native capabilities while supporting the hardware and deployment models organizations already rely on.”

