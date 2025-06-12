Ukrainian Forces Strike Military-Industrial Facility In Moscow Region
In a post on Facebook , the General Staff said the strike was aimed at degrading the enemy's ability to produce high-tech weapons and equipment, Ukrinform reports.
Explosions were recorded at the Rezonit technology park in Zubovo, Moscow region. This facility specializes in the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and other electronic components widely used in Russian high-tech military systems.
The results of the strike are currently being assessed.Read also: Russia reports over 100-drone attack, explosions in Shahed assembly city
"The Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.
On the night of June 10 to 11, Ukrainian drone units struck three significant targets in Russia's Tambov, Kursk, and Voronezh regions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- $ZEUS Marking His Territory: Announcing An IP Collaboration With Original Zeus Artist And Trademark Holder
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment