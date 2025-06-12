Ukrainian Forces Strike Military-Industrial Facility In Moscow Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the early hours of Thursday, June 12, the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces and other branches of the Defense Forces struck a key military-industrial target in Russia's Moscow region, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In a post on Facebook , the General Staff said the strike was aimed at degrading the enemy's ability to produce high-tech weapons and equipment, Ukrinform reports.

Explosions were recorded at the Rezonit technology park in Zubovo, Moscow region. This facility specializes in the mass production and assembly of printed circuit boards and other electronic components widely used in Russian high-tech military systems.

The results of the strike are currently being assessed.

"The Defense Forces continue to take all necessary measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to cease its armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff said.

On the night of June 10 to 11, Ukrainian drone units struck three significant targets in Russia's Tambov, Kursk, and Voronezh regions.