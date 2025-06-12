Tourism Revenues Rise 17.5% In May, Reaching $630 Million

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 12 (Petra) – Tourism revenues surged by 17.5 percent in May, reaching $630 million, according to preliminary data issued by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).Cumulative revenues for the first five months of 2025 reached $3.057 billion, marking a 15.7 percent year-on-year increase, driven largely by a 20.6 percent rise in tourist arrivals.The data indicates that revenues rose across all visitor categories. Spending by Jordanian expatriates increased by 29.5 percent, followed by Europeans (16.9 percent), Americans, and visitors from other nationalities, who recorded a combined increase of 42.1 percent.Meanwhile, tourism spending by Jordanians abroad also saw a significant uptick, rising 11.1 percent in May to $158.3 million. For the January–May period, outbound tourism spending increased by 12.5 percent, reaching a total of $804.2 million.