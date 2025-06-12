Dubai Sets Record With Blockchain-Powered Property Sell-Out

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai Land Department's second tokenised property offering was fully subscribed in just one minute and 58 seconds, marking the fastest-ever blockchain-backed real estate transaction globally. The project, made available through the PRYPCO Mint platform, attracted 149 investors across 35 nationalities, while more than 10,700 others joined a waitlist to participate. The speed of uptake underscores growing trust in digital property ownership within the emirate's broader Property Tokenization Initiative.

The feature property-a one‐bedroom apartment in Kensington Waters on Mohammed Bin Rashid City-was valued at AED 1.5 million, discounted from an estimated AED 1.875 million. Fractional ownership began at AED 2,000, enabling micro‐investing in prime Dubai real estate. This landmark offering followed an inaugural tokenisation in May 2025, which sold out within 24 hours, suggesting escalating global appetite for fractional property investments.

PRYPCO Mint is jointly operated by the Dubai Land Department and PRYPCO, under a regulatory framework accredited by the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, the UAE Central Bank, and Dubai Future Foundation within the Real Estate Sandbox initiative. The blockchain infrastructure is built by Ctrl Alt on the XRP Ledger and supported by Zand Digital Bank, ensuring tokens align with official title deeds.

Market data indicates robust momentum behind this pivot to tokenisation. In May, Dubai recorded total real estate sales of AED 66.8 billion, a 44 per cent increase year-on-year. The surge was driven by a 314 per cent rise in primary sales, with experts citing tokenisation as a catalyst for further growth. Scott Thiel, CEO of Tokinvest, observed that“tokenisation will not just accompany the next record, we believe, it will help drive it,” signalling strong confidence in the emerging asset class.

Dubai's roadmap for tokenised real estate charts transformative ambitions. The DLD estimates that by 2033 tokenised assets could account for 7 per cent of the city's total real estate market-equivalent to roughly US$16 billion. The first offering had drawn 224 investors from over 40 countries, with certificates of ownership now logged on the blockchain to ensure legal validity.

Industry insiders have noted the implications across the investment ecosystem. Zaher El Orm, a blockchain advocate in Dubai, commented that the asset“sold out in less than two minutes ... with an average investment of around AED 10,000, a clear demonstration of the market's appetite for on‐chain, fractional property investment,” adding that title certifications were issued within hours.

Earlier in the year, DAMAC Group-one of the UAE's major developers-agreed to tokenize its assets worth US$1 billion via the MANTRA platform, reinforcing Dubai's ambition to become a global digital assets hub. This aligns with regulatory updates from VARA in May extending tokenisation frameworks to real-world assets, bolstering transparency and operational efficiency.

Dubai Land Department and PRYPCO are now preparing to expand PRYPCO Mint's offerings, encouraging investors to register early. Future phases aim to include international participants and onboard additional developers, scaling the initiative beyond its pilot phase.

Tokenisation is reshaping Dubai's real estate landscape. By lowering barriers to entry, increasing liquidity, and embedding ownership in blockchain-secured records, Dubai is forging a path toward a digitally enabled property market that caters to both local and global investors. As the platform extends its reach, tokenised offerings may soon become a mainstream vehicle for property investment.

