Italian Frigate Makes Port Call In Doha
Doha: The Italian frigate Antonio Marceglia is making a port call in Doha from June 10 to 13, as part of her operational projection campaign in the Indo-Pacific region.
The Italian frigate will be involved in naval diplomacy activities in Qatar.
During his welcome greeting to the crew, Ambassador of Italy to Qatar, H E Paolo Toschi highlighted the importance of the stop in Doha:"The partnership between our armed forced and defense industries reflects the strategic depth and trust underpinning the relations between Italy and Qatar."
The Qatar stop of the Italian Frigate Marceglia is an integral part of the strategic objectives of her projection campaign, focused on naval diplomacy activities. The Frigate's deployment in the Indo-Pacific region reaffirms the desire of the Italian Defence to consolidate the national presence and international cooperation in the area, the valorization of the 'Sistema Italia' in technological, industrial and cultural terms and the promotion of the Italian Defence industrial excellence.
In this context, the frigate hosted yesterday an industry meeting, which brought together partners and local authorities.
