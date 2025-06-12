403
Pakistan endures financial damages, human loss
(MENAFN) Pakistan has suffered the loss of 90,000 lives due to terrorism over the past decade and a half, according to a senior official from the country’s government. Syed Tariq Fatemi, special assistant on foreign affairs to the Pakistani prime minister, emphasized the toll during an interview, underscoring Islamabad’s ongoing commitment to combating extremism.
He stated that Pakistan has not only endured massive human loss but has also incurred financial damages exceeding $1.5 billion due to terrorist activity. Fatemi stressed that Pakistan remains firm in its stance against terrorism and has clearly communicated to neighboring countries that they must prevent militants from crossing into Pakistani territory.
Fatemi made these remarks during a visit to Moscow, where he met with Russia’s Foreign Minister to share Pakistan’s perspective on its tense relationship with India.
Addressing the deadly April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, Fatemi reiterated that Pakistan had no role in the incident. He dismissed accusations from New Delhi and reiterated Islamabad’s long-standing denial of involvement in such attacks. The Kashmir region remains a deeply contested territory between India and Pakistan, fueling decades of tension since both nations gained independence.
Following the attack, India launched airstrikes, claiming to target militant camps across the border in Pakistan. A brief but intense escalation followed, ending with a ceasefire declared by both sides on May 10.
