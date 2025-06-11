Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Land Allotted For Semiconductor Unit In Greater Noida

Land Allotted For Semiconductor Unit In Greater Noida


2025-06-11 02:10:35
(MENAFN- KNN India) Greater Noida, Jun 11 (KNN) The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has issued a letter of intent for the establishment of a second semiconductor unit in the region.

On Tuesday, YEIDA CEO Dr. Arunveer Singh handed over the letter to Sanjay Viswanathan, Chairman of Addict Semiconductor Pvt. Ltd., for 12 acres of land in Sector 10.

The company plans to invest ₹3,000 crore in the YEIDA region and aims to create employment for 1,800 individuals.

The unit will manufacture sensor fabs, with an estimated annual production of Rs 25 crore worth of sensors.

The proposal will now be sent to the state and central governments for final approval.

YEIDA is developing the area as a semiconductor manufacturing hub. After Vama Sundari Investments, Addict Semiconductor becomes the second company to plan a unit in the region.

A recent meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh approved the proposal, and the letter of intent was subsequently issued.

Addict Semiconductor will collaborate with U.S.-based ISMC company for this initiative. The plant will also support aerospace and defense chip manufacturing.

Additionally, the region will house facilities for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), promoting the aviation industry.

Once approved, the unit will receive government incentives and concessions under the state's industrial policy.

The project marks a significant step towards making India self-reliant in semiconductor and defense chip manufacturing.

(KNN Bureau)

MENAFN11062025000155011030ID1109662236

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search