Elon Musk Regrets Some Posts About Donald Trump, Says 'Went Too Far...'

Billionaire Elon Musk has posted on his social media platform X, expressing regret about some of his posts regarding United States President Donald Trump last week.

Notably, Elon Musk and Donald Trump engaged in a public fued over TV interviews and X posts after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO left his role in the government and criticised the Republican party's new tax bill proposal.

One such post by the world's richest man alleged that Donald Trump is on the infamous Jeffrey Epstein files , and implied that this is why the government is not releasing the documens to the public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT! Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” alleged Elon Musk in his post, which was deleted on June 7.

“I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far,” Elon Musk posted on X on June 11.

Earlier on June 10, Donald Trump and Elon Musk appeared to take a step back from their highly publicised feud that dominated headlines.

When asked by reporters if he plans to speak to the Elon Musk, the US President said,“I haven't really thought about it actually. I would imagine he wants to speak to me. If I were him, I would want to speak to me. Maybe he's already called. You'd have to ask him. We had a good relationship and I just wish him well, very well actually.”

Reacting to a clip posted on X, Elon Musk posted a simple heart emoji , indicating that the hostilities were at least on pause, if not stopped.

The relationship took a turn for the worse, after the world's richest person openly criticised the Republican's“One Big Beautiful Bill Act” and lambasted it as“outrageous, pork-filled” and a“disgusting abomination,” urging GOP lawmakers to“kill” it.

In retaliation, Donald Trump said the tech billionaire“went crazy” and“lost his mind”, while threatening to halt federal contracts for Elon Musk's companies, including removing SpaceX 's Dragon spacecraft from NASA missions.

This latest gesture from Elon Musk signals that the battle may be cooling down for good.