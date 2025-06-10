Emaar Properties Launches VYOM

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) A Game-Changing Digital Resale Platform for Emaar Homes -p

Dubai, UAE, June: Emaar Properties proudly announces the launch of VYOM, a groundbreaking digital resale platform set to redefine the way Emaar homes are bought and sold. Purpose-built for today's discerning homeowners and investors, VYOM offers a seamless, end-to-end experience that is transparent, secure, and powered by the innovation and trust that define Emaar.

With VYOM, users gain complete control over the resale process-creating listings, uploading property images, and managing inquiries directly-all within an intuitive interface. This is a transformative step in Emaar's ongoing digital evolution, offering a smarter, frictionless alternative to traditional resale methods.

“As the real estate landscape shifts, so must we. VYOM is more than a platform-it's a new way of thinking about property resale. It puts autonomy, trust, and speed into the hands of our customers,” said Mohamed Ali Alabbar, Founder of Emaar.

As Dubai's real estate market continues its dynamic growth, VYOM tackles long-standing inefficiencies such as pricing discrepancies, market opacity, and communication gaps. The platform enhances transparency and facilitates direct engagement between buyers and sellers-fostering fair, informed transactions.

Now live and accessible globally, VYOM marks a bold new chapter in Emaar's commitment to delivering customer-first solutions across the full property ownership journey-from purchase to resale, and soon, to rental.

About VYOM:

VYOM is Emaar Properties' official digital resale platform for buying and selling Emaar homes. Created to protect investors and sellers alike, it enables homeowners to list properties directly and connect with potential buyers-without intermediaries. The platform marks a new era in Dubai's property market, delivering control, clarity, and convenience to every transaction. With a vision for the future, VYOM plans to expand its offerings to include rental listings and the launch of a dedicated app, further enhancing its commitment to revolutionizing the real estate market in Dubai.