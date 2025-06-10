Scott Anair Named Chief Executive Officer Of Crestview-Backed Convergix Automation Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Mr. Anair joins with more than three decades of experience in automation, leadership, global technology, and manufacturing. He has previously served as President at JR Automation, President and CEO at Wauseon Machine, and in several leadership positions at Johnson Controls.

Mike DuBose said, "Scott is a talented leader and his experience will be critical to accelerate the transformation of our company while ensuring we consistently provide value to our customers and support their success every day."

Mr. Anair said, "Convergix is an exceptional company, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to create innovative solutions that deliver exceptional outcomes for our customers. Together, we are poised to build an unparalleled leader in automation – delivering differentiated results for our customers alongside our nearly 900 talented and passionate teammates globally.

Mr. Benson added, "We are thrilled to have Scott join our team. Scott brings a contagiously collaborative leadership style which will help Convergix reach new heights. His knowledge and passion for innovation will propel Convergix forward."

About Convergix Automation Solutions

Convergix Automation Solutions designs, engineers and integrates hardware and software to automate its customers' operations. Convergix specializes in creative, custom solutions and serves customers in a broad range of industries. With approximately 900 employees and 20+ locations worldwide, Convergix is a leading global diversified automation provider. Our vision is to become the ultimate trusted partner, capable of solving any industrial automation challenge with our passionate people, world-renowned processes and diverse experience. For more information, please visit .

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media and financial services. For more information, please visit .

