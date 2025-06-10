New Asset Class: Pizza Hut Top-Performing Locations Unlocked For Passive Investing
"This is Wall Street deal access, Main Street minimums," said Kenny Rose , founder and CEO of FranShares. "We're giving accredited investors the same seat at the table as Triton's institutional LPs - same terms, same diligence, same upside."
Structured as a $10,000 minimum passive investment, the deal offers governance rights and profit participation identical to large institutions - a dramatic shift from the opaque and exclusive nature of traditional PE deals in franchising.
"At Triton Pacific, for over 20 years, we've championed the idea that private equity should be more accessible and inclusive," said B. David Buehler, Managing Partner at Triton Pacific. "Our partnership with FranShares is a meaningful step in that direction - giving more investors the opportunity to participate in a high-performing quick service restaurant platform with a strong track record of growth."
This isn't just any Pizza Hut deal. TRG is a juggernaut - with hundreds of restaurants across Pizza Hut, KFC, Dunkin', Taco Bell, and Burger King. Their Pizza Hut division, Tasty Hut, is a key strategic partner to Yum! Brands and a leader in national franchise governance. TRG's operational model mirrors that of a public company, with concept-specific brand officers and a 7,000+ person workforce powered by real-time performance analytics.
The timing couldn't be better. Pizza Hut is gaining momentum under Yum! Brands' new leadership, with untapped expansion opportunities in the Northeast. QSRs remain one of the few consumer sectors that gained share during the pandemic, reinforcing their position as durable, income-generating investments.
For FranShares, this offering marks another milestone in its mission to make franchise investing as accessible as public stocks or REITs. With over 70,000 investors and backing from firms like Chicago Ventures, FranShares is reshaping how capital flows into America's most iconic brands - not from the top down, but from the crowd up.
