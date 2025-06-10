Data Center Construction Projects Analysis 2025: North America Leads Data Center Projects With $412.6 Billion Pipeline
Dublin, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Data Center Construction Projects (Q1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a detailed analysis of data center construction projects globally, based on projects tracked by the analyst.
The analyst is currently tracking a global pipeline of large-scale data center projects with a total value of $981.4 billion.
The pipeline of projects includes those with a value above $25 million, from pre-planning through to execution stages.
The pipeline of projects is levelled at 39% in the pre-execution and execution stages, and 61% in the early stages of pre-planning and planning. North America is the dominant region, with a data center project pipeline totalling $412.6 billion, of which $94.7 billion relates to projects already in execution
Scope
- The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the development of the data center construction sector. Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities. Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.
Key Topics Covered:
- Global Overview The Americas Europe Middle East and Africa South and South-East Asia, Australasia North-East Asia
