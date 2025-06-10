Dubai Metro Blue Line: Stunning Skyline, Creek Views Await Train Passengers

Passengers riding on the Blue Line of the Dubai Metro will be able to see the stunning skyline of the emirate and breathtaking views of the Creek when the project is complete. At the Dubai Creek Harbour, construction of the Emaar Properties station is under way. Barricades are erected around the area as work proceeds in full swing.

On Monday, Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, laid the foundation stone for the first metro station on the Blue Line which is expected to start operations on September 9, 2029 - when the red and green lines will celebrate 20 years of operations.

For yoga instructor Adhipa Kalany, who owns a property and lives in Dubai Creek Harbor, it is a welcome development.“We have been waiting for this for a very long time,” she said.“My cook has been taking the boat from Jaddaf to reach my house. The coming of the Blue Line will cut down the time taken by employees like her by at least 40 minutes. The connectivity also improves the quality of living in our community and increases the value of our properties. It is a true blessing for everyone around here.”

Stunning views

The Emaar station, which will be the tallest metro station in the world at a height of 74 metres (242 ft), will be connected to the Creek station located on the Green Line by means of a 1,300-metre-long viaduct that will run across the water, significantly cutting down travel time for commuters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

During this journey, passengers will be able to catch a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa and iconic buildings on Sheikh Zayed Road, which together form the beautiful skyline of Dubai. They will also be able to see the Dubai Creek from a unique vantage point.

The other part of the Blue Line will begin at the Rashidiya station of the Red Line and pass through Mirdiff and Al Warqaa. All these stations will be located underground, as per a map tweeted by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

From the Dubai Creak Harbour, the line will traverse through the Ras Al Khor industrial area before going underground and joining the other arm of the line at International City via an underground network. The network will continue underground until it passes Dubai International City phases 2 and 3.

Dubai Silicon Oasis resident Supin Sudharsam has called the emirate home for 45 years and is excited.“I'm still amazed at how Dubai never stops evolving to make life better for all of us,” he said.“Seeing the metro expand with the new Blue Line to nearly every corner is nothing short of remarkable. The new roads, flyovers, and efficient public transport are making daily commutes so much easier and really helping to reduce traffic jams. I do wish more multi-storey parking options would pop up at all metro stations; it would make those short rides from the station to home so much less of a hassle.“

Academic City

The Blue Line will emerge from its underground network a little before it reaches Dubai Silicon Oasis. From there, the line will go on to its last station at Dubai International Academic City. This station is expected to serve over 50,000 students studying at various universities in the area.

Mirdiff resident Varsha Kumar is one of those who is excitedly waiting for the project. The 14-year-old Dubai school student said she hopes to be one of those who will use the blue line regularly.“I graduate from school in April 2029 and hope to start studying at the Dubai International Academic City in September that year,” she said.“Plans may change in the next four years but I am hoping that I will be able to use the metro to get to the university from my home by that time.”

The project also serves the aspirations of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to create a '20-minute city'. This concept ensures that more than 80 per cent of essential services are within a 20-minute travel time for residents.

Another resident, Salwa Salim, lives in the Samari residence at Ras Al Khor. She said she hoped companies would take into consideration the issues that will be faced by residents during the construction phase of the metro line.“Work from home options must be offered where possible as this will reduce traffic on the roads while construction work is underway,” she said.

Salwa said her children's school was located near the Al Garhoud metro station and her husband worked near the DMCC station.“Once the blue line is operational, it will be convenient for our entire family to take public transport. It would be great from a sustainability point of view and cut down the time spent in traffic.”