Iran, US To Resume Nuclear Talks On Sunday
KABUL (Pajhwok): The sixth round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States is set to take place this Sunday in Muscat, the capital of Oman, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Tuesday.
In a statement via the ministry's Telegram channel, Baghaei confirmed:“Following recent consultations, the next round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US is scheduled for Sunday in Muscat.”
During the fifth round of talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Sayed Abbas Araghchi emphasized:“There is now a clearer understanding of our positions on the American side. Both parties have taken the proposals and ideas presented for further review in their respective capitals.”
The previous five rounds of indirect negotiations, three of which were held in Muscat and two in Rome, were mediated by Oman. The first round of talks took place on April 11 this year in Muscat.
