India Sees Widespread Protests As Pensioners Demand Rs 6,500 Monthly Minimum

Pensioners are staging nationwide protests demanding a PF pension hike. Their main demand is to increase the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500.

The demand to increase PF pensions has been around for a while. A major decision has been taken due to the central government's prolonged ignorance of their demands. It seems the minimum pension is set at Rs 1,000.

Pensioners are set to protest across India to fulfill their demands. The state president of the National Struggle Committee for EPS-95 pensioners, Tapan Dutta, spoke about this. 'A meeting will be held at Ramlila Maidan in Maula Ali on June 11th.'

We hope the government will consider our demand through this nationwide protest,' he said. They are demanding that the pension be increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 6,500. This is because many people in the country depend solely on their pensions. Protests will take place across India throughout the week.

The National Struggle Committee for EPS-95 pensioners has put forward several demands, including increasing the monthly pension to Rs 7,500. The demand to increase PF pensions isn't new.

Protests have been going on for a long time regarding this. But there are accusations that the government is ignoring them. Reports suggest that around 3 million senior citizens haven't received the amount.