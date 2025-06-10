Russia Reports Over 100-Drone Attack, Explosions In Shahed Assembly City
According to the ministry, 46 drones were allegedly shot down in the Briansk region, 20 in the Belgorod region, nine each over the Voronezh region and annexed Crimea, and four each in the Kaluga region and the Republic of Tatarstan.
Another drone was reportedly shot down in the Leningrad region. According to the region's governor, Alexander Drozdenko, the authorities imposed restrictions on mobile communications and the internet in response to the attack.
In addition, Rosaviatsiia imposed temporary restrictions on flights at Pulkovo Airport, as well as at all four Moscow airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Zhukovsky, and Sheremetyevo.
Earlier, restrictions were reported at Tambov Airport due to a drone attack.
The Astra Telegram channel reported that local residents heard explosions in Nizhnekamsk and Yelabuga (Tatarstan). As is known, the Yelabuga
special economic zone is located 10 km from Yelabuga, and it houses a factory that produces Shahed drones.Read also: Two killed, nine injured: Russian drones hit maternity hospital, clinic, vehicles in Odesa
As reported by Ukrinform, Cheboksary confirmed a drone strike on JSC“VNDIR.” The company, which manufactures electronic warfare (EW) equipment for the Russian army, has suspended operations.
