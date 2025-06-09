Will Williams Elected Next Chair Of KPMG's Americas Region

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - KPMG today announced the Americas Board of Directors has elected Will Williams as the next Chair of KPMG's Americas Region, commencing July 1, 2025. Williams will succeed Paul Knopp, who has held the position since 2020.

Knopp's term, concluding on June 30, 2025, was distinguished by strong revenue growth and significant regional investments in services, industries, and key technologies. These investments enabled member firm clients to solve their most pressing opportunities and challenges. Additionally, enhanced strategic collaboration between member firms within the region improved client experiences and created professional development opportunities for employees.

"Will is a proven leader whose commitment to operational excellence and client service will continue the strong momentum we've achieved in executing our global strategy," said Paul Knopp, Chair of the Americas Region. "Our collective investments in areas such as AI, data and analytics, audit technologies and tax services are making the difference for our people and clients across the entire Americas Region."

As Chair of the Americas Region, Williams will join KPMG's Global Board. He brings over 25 years of experience at KPMG. Since 2020, he has served as Vice Chair - Operations for the U.S. firm and as a member of the U.S. Management Committee, overseeing technology, finance, investments, enterprise security, and transformation. During this time, he has also served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the Americas Region.

"I'm grateful to Paul for his leadership of the Americas Region, which has generated significant momentum in our collective efforts to enhance quality and drive innovation," said Will Williams, Chair-elect of the Americas Region. "Through KPMG's Collective Strategy, we are leveraging the strength of the Americas Region and investing in shared priorities, with an emphasis on AI. We are at a pivotal moment for our profession, and I look forward to working closely with leadership from our global and Americas member firms on creating the firm of the future that is innovative, agile and drives enhanced value to our clients."

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited ("KPMG International") operate and provide professional services. "KPMG" is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively. KPMG firms operate in 142 countries and territories with more than 275,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients. For more detail about our structure, please visit kpmg/governance .

KPMG Americas Ltd. is a Bermuda exempted company. KPMG Americas does not provide services to clients.

