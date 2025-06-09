Israel To Show Greta Thunberg And Activists October 7 Hamas Terror Footage After Gaza-Bound Yacht Seized

MENAFN - Live Mint) Israeli naval forces intercepted a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg and 11 other international activists on Monday (June 9), accusing them of attempting to breach Israel's naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. The boat, part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was seized before reaching Palestinian waters and diverted to the Israeli port of Ashdod.

“I congratulate the IDF for the quick and safe takeover of the 'Madleen' flotilla,” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Activists to be shown Oct 7 footage

Katz also ordered that the activists be shown footage of Hamas's October 7 attack , in which militants killed around 1,200 people in Israel and took 251 hostages.

“It is fitting that the antisemitic Greta and her Hamas-supporting friends see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organization is, which they came to support and for whom they are acting, and what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and who Israel is fighting against in its defense,” Katz said .

Israel labels protest 'Instagram activism'

Israel has dismissed the activists' voyage as a publicity stunt rather than a humanitarian mission.

“This wasn't humanitarian aid. It's Instagram activism,” said Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer.“Greta was not bringing aid, she was bringing herself... She's not here for Gaza - let's be blunt about it. She's here for Greta.”

According to officials, the seized ship carried supplies amounting to less than a single truckload, far short of what is needed in the war-torn enclave.

Greta Thunberg calls for pressure on Sweden

Greta Thunberg , 21, released a prerecorded message shortly after the boat was halted, urging supporters to pressure Swedish authorities.

“I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible,” she said.

Detention and deportation likely

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said all 12 activists were undergoing medical checks and would be deported. They are currently held in a detention facility in Ramle. A photo released by the ministry showed Thunberg disembarking at Ashdod.

The Swedish and French governments confirmed they were monitoring the situation. French President Emmanuel Macron called on Israel to allow six detained French citizens to return home quickly. Swedish officials stated that all passengers were aware of the risks and currently faced no danger.

Organisers condemn Israeli actions

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the mission, condemned Israel's interception , claiming the ship was unlawfully boarded in international waters roughly 200 kilometers from Gaza .

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo - including baby formula, food and medical supplies - confiscated,” the group said in a statement.

Legal rights group Adalah called the seizure a violation of international law, stating:“The arrest of the unarmed activists... amounts to a serious breach of international law.”

Blockade and humanitarian crisis in Gaza

The incident comes amid an intensifying humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israeli forces have allowed limited aid into the enclave following US pressure, but experts warn of famine as food, fuel, and medical supplies remain scarce.

Israel has maintained a naval blockade of Gaza since Hamas took control in 2007. The country says the measure is necessary to prevent arms smuggling, but critics call it collective punishment for Gaza's 2 million residents.

Casualties and stalemate

The war in Gaza has led to the deaths of more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Israeli officials assert their campaign targets Hamas infrastructure and militants.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire remain stalled. Hamas insists on a permanent ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal before releasing any more hostages. Israel, meanwhile, has vowed to continue operations until all captives are freed and Hamas is disarmed or eliminated.

