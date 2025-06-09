Remote Sar-I-Pul Villages Endure Potable Water Shortage

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

SAR-I-PUL (Pajhwok): Residents of Sayad and Al-Jihad districts in northern Sar-i-Pul face severe drinking water shortages as they travel long distances daily to fetch home some water.

In the remote villages of these districts, the sound of animals carrying empty jerry cans toward springs echoes early each morning-not for trade, but to fetch drinking water.

Locals complain about the lack of safe water and say they must travel hours to distant sources. They urge the government to take serious and urgent action to address this life-threatening issue.

According to officials, around 43,000 people live in Al-Jihad and more than 65,000 in Sayad district.

Mohammad Ali Bahrami, from Darband village in Sayad, says:“We travel 3–4 hours on animals to reach the spring, then wait hours in line. Whoever fetches water loses the whole day.”

He adds that the only available water in the village is salty, and even that is scarce.

“If the government digs wells and installs filtration systems, we may finally access clean water,” Bahrami says, hopeful but weary.

In Sarchaghd village of Al-Jihad, Fazl Ahmad says residents rely on ponds filled by rain and snow in winter and spring. Now, these ponds are either dry or contain foul, undrinkable water.

“Many families are forced to migrate or bring water from up to 40 kilometers away,” he says.“A 20-liter barrel of water now costs 20 afghanis.”

He stresses that there's no underground water to dig wells and warns that people may be forced to abandon their homes if no solution is found.

Mohammad Yaqub Rashidi from Pasteli village adds that charitable tankers provided water in past dry years, but no aid has arrived this year despite severe drought.

The cost of water and distance from the provincial center make it difficult for many families to cope with the situation.

He believes deeper wells and purification systems could solve the issue permanently.

Ghulam Hazrat of Sherm village reports that due to poor rainfall, usual water ponds didn't fill this year. What little water remains is undrinkable.

Many residents now travel long distances to Suzm-i Qala or Dar-e Shirabeh to fetch water home.

“Our people face daily struggles for water,” he says, calling for a sustainable solution.

Zainullah from Alato village laments,“Our children no longer go to school-they spend their days fetching water. No lessons, no play-just a fight for survival.”

Damla Jumma Haqyar, head of Rural Rehabilitation and Development in Sar-i-Pul, confirms the crisis, stating that Sayad faces an 80 percent water shortage and Al-Jihad a 100% shortage.

He notes that previous water aid supported by UNICEF through tankers has stopped this year.

A new proposal to dig deep wells and install purification systems has been submitted to UNICEF, but no action has yet been taken.

Residents continue to purchase 20-liter barrels of water for 20 afghanis, while hope for clean water remains uncertain.

