How Nighttime Lighting Attracts Insects In Horse Barns

Red Light, Less Bite: Tackling Nighttime Bugs in the Barn

OCALA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As summer temperatures rise, barns across hot and humid regions face a familiar challenge: keeping horses comfortable while limiting exposure to insects. While many factors contribute to insect presence in barns, lighting-particularly at night-is gaining attention as a key piece of the puzzle.

Studies and field observations show that most biting insects, including mosquitoes, are significantly more active at night. This is especially problematic in open-air barns where lights are frequently used for early feedings, nighttime checks, foalings, or emergency veterinary care. Traditional white lighting, while helpful for visibility, can actually intensify the issue by attracting swarms of insects during their peak activity hours.

This intersection of artificial light and insect behavior has serious consequences. Mosquitoes are more than a nuisance-they're known carriers of diseases such as Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), West Nile Virus (WNV), and Western Equine Encephalitis (WEE), all of which can cause severe illness or death in horses.

To reduce this risk, more barns are exploring red-spectrum LED lighting as a safer alternative for nighttime use. Unlike white or blue light, red light is far less visible to most insects, meaning it doesn't draw them into the barn when lights need to be on after dark. It also provides enough illumination for barn staff to move safely and complete necessary tasks, all without disrupting the horse's natural rest cycle.

HorseLight , a system designed to align with equine circadian rhythms, incorporates red night lighting as part of its daily light cycle. While originally intended to support internal biological rhythms, this feature has proven especially valuable in hot climates where nighttime insect control is a top priority.

As barns continue to adapt to climate and disease pressures, lighting design-particularly during overnight hours-has become more than a matter of convenience. It's a health and safety decision.

