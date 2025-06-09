Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market Trends, Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 - Rising Demand For Natural & Organic Ingredients, Growth Of The Spa And Wellness Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$115.67 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$198.24 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.3%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Report Scope:
Key Players Profiled
- Kelvin Natural Mint Pvt Ltd Cargill, Incorporated H. Reynaud & Fils Young Living Essential Oils, LC Essential Oils New Zealand Ltd FAROTTI SRL Falcon Aethon International LLP A.G. Organica Sydney Essential Oil Company
Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market, by Product Type:
- Orange Eucalyptus Peppermint Lemon Citronella Others
Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market, by Application:
- Medical Food & Beverages Spa & Relaxation Cleaning & Home
Saudi Arabia Essential Oils Market, by Region:
- Eastern Western Northern & Central Southern
