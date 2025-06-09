Polyglycolic Acid Market To Hit USD 12.01 Billion By 2032 Driven By Expanding Demand In Biomedical, Packaging, And Oil & Gas Applications
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 5.72 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 12.01 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 9.72% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
|. Growing Packaging Industry Drives the Market Growth.
By Derivatives
The fibers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market with approximately 48% in 2024. PGA accounts for the majority primarily due to its mechanical merits, such as high tensile strength, ideal biodegradability, and high hydrolysis rates, which allow PGA to be converted into fibers. Due to their ability to degrade in vivo without an inflammatory response, PGA fibers are the most widely used absorbable surgical sutures, which are a mainstay product in the biomedical industry.
By End-use Industry
In 2024, the medical segment held the largest share of the total market value at about 32%. The main reason for this prominent position is that PGA is the most popular biodegradable polymer used in absorbable sutures, tissue scaffolds, drug delivery systems, and orthopedic implants in the biomedical field. Because of its great biocompatibility, mild controllable degradation, charge, and retention of strength, PGA is a promising cloth for an internal clinical technique that requires brief structural backing or function before the fabric will dissolve in the body.
Regional Analysis
In 2024, the global polyglycolic acid (PGA) market had North America as the dominant region with around 42.35% of total revenue. Such dominance is mainly due to established healthcare infrastructure, high presence of key medical device manufacturers, and adoption of innovative bioresorbable materials in this region. In particular, the USA has been leading the use of PGA for use in absorbable sutures, implants, or even in drug delivery systems due to the growing request for less invasive and patient-friendly surgery solutions. Moreover, the shale gas industry growth in the region has enhanced the application potential for PGA in oil and gas, like degradable frac plugs and diverters, providing better efficiency while reducing environmental impact.
Recent Developments
In February 2025, Kureha Corporation, one of the major worldwide producers of polyglycolic acid, confirmed the growth of its PGA production plant in Fukushima, Japan.
In November 2024, Evonik Industries announced the launch of a new medical-grade PGA filament intended for additive manufacturing. The product is specifically designed for bioresorbable implants and promises new possibilities in 3D-printed medical devices.
