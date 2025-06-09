Liberia: The Ministry Of Health (MOH), United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Launch Community Health Structure Orientation In Three Counties

MENAFN - African Press Organization) GBARPOLU, Liberia, June 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through its Community Health Program and in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched a comprehensive orientation for the reactivation and activation of Community Health Structures in Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount Counties. The program spans 431 communities and is focused on strengthening Community Health Committees (CHCs) and Health Facility Development Committees (HFDCs). The goal is to improve community-based healthcare delivery and ensure access to essential health services in the most remote parts of these counties.

At the official launch ceremony, Gbarpolu County Health Officer (CHO), Dr. Kezelebah S. Goyah, expressed his appreciation and underscored the importance of the initiative.“On behalf of the Gbarpolu County Health Team, I want to welcome you all and thank you for attending this activity,” Dr. Goyah stated.“It is an honor to officially open this orientation on the reactivation and activation of our community health structures. The Community Health Program is vital to the health sector, as it enables us to reach people in the most remote areas of the county. Ensuring the program is functional and that everyone understands the structure is key. Once again, I declare this activity officially open.”

Representing UNICEF, Madame Jestina K. Dennis reiterated the agency's commitment to supporting Liberia's healthcare system through the Ministry of Health.“On behalf of UNICEF, I want to thank the Gbarpolu County Health Team and the Ministry of Health,” she said.“UNICEF's role is to support the government through the Ministry-not by giving money to individuals, but by backing structured efforts. Our mission centers around the well-being of children, who are at the heart of every community. I appreciate the collaboration with the County Health Team and commend the Community Health Program for launching this important session.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of the Ministry of Health, Madame Joyce Junius, Deputy Director – Community Health Program, emphasized the purpose and significance of the orientation.

“We are here to reactivate and activate community health structures in the various Community Health Assistant (CHA) communities,” Junius stated.“Our team will work alongside you to ensure these structures are fully functional. As the CHO said, this program is unique and essential in reducing sickness in our communities. These structures, CHCs and HFDCs, are very effective when operational. They support local efforts and save lives. When CHAs are unavailable, these committees will step in to carry out critical roles.”

She added,“Some of you may be hearing about CHCs and HFDCs for the first time. Each has specific roles at both the community and facility levels, which we'll cover in our presentations. We are not here because we know everything, we are here for interactive learning and to correct misunderstandings for these structures to truly work for the people.”

The orientation is expected to enhance grassroot health governance and improve the quality of health services by reactivating and activating community health structures throughout Bomi, Gbarpolu, and Grand Cape Mount Counties.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.