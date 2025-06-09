Plan7architect Launches Powerful Home Design Software For Private Builders

Complete 2D & 3D Floor Plan with Smart Dimensions

A modern residential CAD tool for builders, remodelers, and design professionals – now available worldwide.

- Anatoli Bauer, Managing Director & Co-Owner of Plan7Architect

BERLIN, GERMANY, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Plan7Architect has officially launched its new standalone CAD software, offering a complete 2D and 3D design solution tailored for private home builders, renovators, and residential planning professionals. With no subscription required and full offline capabilities, Plan7Architect aims to make professional-grade design tools more accessible to a global audience. The software supports everything from basic remodels to full-scale multi-story residential developments and allows users to create export-ready construction documents that comply with international standards.

Plan7Architect includes a full suite of tools for accurate floor plan design, 3D modeling, terrain shaping, interior planning, and detailed construction drawings. It supports both imperial and metric systems and allows users to switch between units freely. The software includes functionality for unlimited floors and customizable story heights, 2D floor plans with smart dimensioning and snapping, live 3D visualization with lighting and camera control, full roof planning including gable, hip, flat, shed, and complex geometries, as well as terrain modeling with level adjustments. Users can also manage room material layers, lighting, furniture, and layout tools, and generate elevations, sections, and permit-ready drawings.

Plan7Architect is compatible with residential design practices and building conventions across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Users can define wall structures, insulation layers, roof slopes, framing systems, and other key architectural elements to match local construction standards. Construction documents created in Plan7Architect include floor plans, cross-sections, roof views, elevation drawings, and fully dimensioned layouts, ready for review by builders or building permit authorities.

Unlike many design tools that require ongoing fees or cloud-based licensing, Plan7Architect Pro is available for a one-time price of $159.99 USD. The license includes installation on up to three devices and does not require an internet connection for normal use. It supports imperial and metric units, and includes export formats such as PDF, DWG, DXF, OBJ, 3DS, and STL.

The software also calculates the surface areas of walls, roofs, floors, and ceilings automatically. Users can export this data for manual material takeoffs and cost estimations. Structural tools are available for framing of walls and roofs, placement of gables and dormers, and accurate detailing of architectural elements. Plans can be shared and reviewed through standard formats such as DWG and PDF, making collaboration with engineers, contractors, and consultants seamless.

Plan7Architect is used by a wide range of clients - from private individuals planning renovations or extensions to architects and professional design firms managing residential client projects. The interface is optimized for fast iteration and clear project structure. Supporting resources include a detailed English PDF manual, official YouTube video tutorials, sample project templates, a ticket-based support system, and a community support forum.

Plan7Architect has received strong ratings on Trusted Shops and Amazon, with verified reviews highlighting its stability, price-performance ratio, and wide feature set. The product is backed by a 14-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee. If users are not satisfied, they can request a full refund by email within two weeks of purchase.

