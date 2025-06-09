Beat The Heat And Enjoy Refreshing Family Fun At Keel Farms Annual Watermelon Weekend

Bring a towel and make a splash. This year's Watermelon Weekend also offers waterslides for the whole family to enjoy.

"The addition of waterslides is going to make our Watermelon Weekend literally cooler than ever," said Clay Keel President of Keel Farms. "We're always looking for ways to create experiences that will become lasting memories and when we see returning visitors year after year, we know we're doing something right."

Rather than traditional table service during the festival, visitors are invited to purchase food from convenient walk-up stations and enjoy open seating in the dining room, backyard, or on the patio. No reservations required.

Visitors can enjoy live music as well. Performances include fan favorite Jason Stallworth playing acoustic music from the eighties on the Garden Stage, and Tyler Dusek will headline the main stage "Jammin' on the Patio" with a mix of covers from the seventies and nineties, plus he'll play some of his own originals.

Watermelons will be available for purchase, along with a variety of watermelon treats.

For more information about Watermelon Weekend and to learn more about Keel Farms click here and see 20204 Watermelon Weekend images here .

Keel Farms is home to Keel and Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Cider. Our mission is to grow people, community, and agriculture by always providing memorable experiences through quality farm products and sustainable practices.

