Propylene Industry Outlook Report 2025: Capacity To Grow By More Than 30% To 2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global propylene capacity is expected to surge by over 30% from 2024 to 2030, with Asia leading the expansion due to high demand across sectors like construction and packaging. China and India are pivotal, adding 32.79 million tonnes annually by 2030. Explore planned enhancements and capital expenditure trends.

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global propylene capacity is poised to grow considerably by more than 30% during 2024 to 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth due to heavy demand for propylene and its derivative chemicals from various sectors such as construction, packaging, fuel, and refrigeration. A total capacity of 32.79 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added by 2030 in Asia, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.

Scope



Global propylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030

Propylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries Key details of the propylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy



Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced propylene plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of propylene capacity data Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:

01. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region



Key Highlights

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Propylene Industry, Capacity Contributions by Key Feedstocks

Global Propylene Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Propylene Additions

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Propylene Plants by Region

New Projects Announcements Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Propylene Plants

02. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country



Global Propylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030

Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024

Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries Propylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company



Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024 Global Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Propylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia



Propylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Asia

05. Propylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East



Propylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in the Middle East

06. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Africa



Propylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Africa

07. Propylene Capacity Outlook in FSU



Propylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

08. Propylene Capacity Outlook in North America



Propylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in North America

09. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Europe



Propylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030 Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

10. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions



Propylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030 Propylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900