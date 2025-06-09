Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Propylene Industry Outlook Report 2025: Capacity To Grow By More Than 30% To 2030 - Capacity And Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details Of All Active And Planned Plants


2025-06-09 04:15:48
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global propylene capacity is expected to surge by over 30% from 2024 to 2030, with Asia leading the expansion due to high demand across sectors like construction and packaging. China and India are pivotal, adding 32.79 million tonnes annually by 2030. Explore planned enhancements and capital expenditure trends.

Dublin, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Propylene Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global propylene capacity is poised to grow considerably by more than 30% during 2024 to 2030. Asia is set to dominate this growth due to heavy demand for propylene and its derivative chemicals from various sectors such as construction, packaging, fuel, and refrigeration. A total capacity of 32.79 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) is likely to be added by 2030 in Asia, with China and India being central to the capacity expansion in the region.
Scope

  • Global propylene capacity outlook by region from 2025 to 2030
  • Propylene planned and announced capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies
  • Planned and announced capital expenditure outlook by region, and key countries
  • Key details of the propylene plants globally (capacity from 2020 to 2030)

Reasons to Buy

  • Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced propylene plants globally
  • Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook
  • Facilitate decision-making based on strong historical and outlook of propylene capacity data
  • Assess key project data of your peers and competitors

Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

  • Key Highlights
  • Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Region
  • Global Propylene Industry, Capacity Contributions by Key Feedstocks
  • Global Propylene Industry, Feedstock Capacity Contributions by Region
  • Global Planned and Announced Capacity Propylene Additions
  • Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Propylene Plants by Region
  • New Projects Announcements
  • Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Propylene Plants

02. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

  • Global Propylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2020-2030
  • Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
  • Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Plants by Key Countries
  • Propylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

03. Global Propylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

  • Global Propylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
  • Global Propylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

04. Propylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

  • Propylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Asia

05. Propylene Capacity Outlook in the Middle East

  • Propylene Capacity in the Middle East by Key Countries, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in the Middle East

06. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Africa

  • Propylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in Africa

07. Propylene Capacity Outlook in FSU

  • Propylene Capacity in FSU by Country, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

08. Propylene Capacity Outlook in North America

  • Propylene Capacity in North America by Country, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in North America

09. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Europe

  • Propylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2020-2030
  • Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Propylene Projects in FSU by Country

10. Propylene Capacity Outlook in Other Regions

  • Propylene Capacity in South America by Country, 2020-2030
  • Propylene Capacity in Oceania by Country, 2020-2030

11. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN09062025004107003653ID1109650499

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search