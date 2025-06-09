Sony And National Hockey League Announce Multiyear Global Technology Partnership

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Partnership Includes Expanded Usage of Sony's Beyond Sports Data Analysis and Visualization Technology, Hawk-Eye Technology, Camera Innovations, and more
(Dubai, UAE – 4 June 2025) – Sony and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a new multiyear global technology partnership naming Sony an Official NHL Technology Partner.
The NHL and Sony will work together to evolve the NHL experience for fans, as well as NHL coaches, officials, players and broadcasters, by increasing Sony's Beyond Sports' production of NHL animated data visualizations, broadening usage of Sony's Hawk-Eye measuring and tracking technologies and investing in various Sony products and technologies that will bring NHL fans closer to the game than ever before.
“Partnering with Sony, a best-in-class industry leader, will help further the goals of our technology efforts to engage passionate NHL fans around the globe,” said David Lehanski, NHL Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation.“Advancing the development and implementation of technology on and off the ice is a key priority for the League, and this partnership will highlight the impact of Sony's groundbreaking work in several of our key initiatives, such as NHL EDGE Puck & Player Tracking and animated programming, to bring fans closer to our great game and showcase the NHL as a worldwide technology leader.”
“Our partnership with the NHL is more than a collaboration - it's a shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and cutting-edge technology,” commented Sander J. Schouten, Managing Director, Beyond Sports, a Sony Group company.“We've pushed the boundaries of what's possible in sport tech, delivering exciting, data-driven innovations that are not only redefining how sport is consumed but together, with the wider Sony Sports Businesses, are establishing new benchmarks for the entire industry.”
“From imaging and broadcast to some of the world's most advanced data visualization and tracking innovations, Sony remains committed to helping create the future of sports through technology,” says Theresa Alesso, President, Imaging Products and Solutions Americas, Sony Electronics.“This partnership builds upon a successful history of collaborations between the NHL and Sony, and we are excited to reinforce our commitment to the game, fans, and players.”
The NHL has used Sony's Hawk-Eye technology since 2015 with Synchronized Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART) services installed in all 32 NHL arenas to help provide the speed and accuracy the NHL requires for its replay reviews and coaches' challenges; with later enhancements supporting team medical, and player health and safety reviews. Data collected via optical tracking cameras is also integral to the creation of live NHL animated data visualizations, post-production content and replay technology, and will be featured in future experiences in development involving mobile apps and XR. Sony's Hawk-Eye will continue to expand technology innovation and support the creation and delivery of more immersive NHL content.
The NHL and Sony's Beyond Sports first collaborated in 2018 on multiple projects to explore opportunities built on NHL EDGE (Puck & Player Tracking) positional data. Sony's Beyond Sports' animated data visualization expertise has played a key role for the NHL in transforming its data into a powerful fan engagement driver, delivering new IP-driven content - from the NHL Big City Greens Classic, a Sports Emmy-nominated animated broadcast presentation and Tommy Hawk's Birthday Party, the first-ever regional animated real-time sports animated broadcast presentation, to more serialized animated programming, such as NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week. Sony's Beyond Sports' work also led to immersive digital activations, such as NHL Blast on Roblox, which drew over one million unique users in its first month in April 2023. These initiatives have expanded the League's reach among younger audiences and set new standards for sports data integration.
Sony cameras and production equipment have been a prominent fixture in the NHL through broadcast and sports photography and are regularly trusted by NHL Clubs and broadcast partners to capture the most defining moments of the game. NHL Clubs rely on Sony technology to process and deliver the best camera angles in real-time to millions of NHL fans.
NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © 2025 NHL. All Rights Reserved.
About the NHL
The National Hockey League (NHL), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers – league, team and player accounts combined – across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL. The League broadcasts games in more than 260 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, WBD Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Prime Video, Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; and via SiriusXM NHL Network RadioTM, Sports USA and TuneIn; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country.
Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network RadioTM; and on NHL, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Productions develops compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.
The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's social impact platform, NHL Unites, reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. Through the NHL's investments in communities across North America, the League is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey. Last season, a record number of girls and boys stepped onto the ice and tried hockey for the first time. The NHL's premiere ball hockey program, NHL STREET, continues its expansion into NHL and non-NHL markets, offering fun and affordable hockey for youth. And in arenas Leaguewide, more than 350 cultural celebrations nights are held, celebrating fans of all backgrounds. The League's efforts continue to foster more inclusive environments and grow the game through a greater diversity of participants.
About Sony Middle East and Africa
Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region.
About Sony Corporation
Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit:
*Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time.
