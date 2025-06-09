BSNL Launches Rs 1,499 Plan With Cashback And Donation To Defence Department

BSNL has announced a massive offer to honor Operation Sindoor and the Indian Army. It offers a 336-day validity at a low price, a 2.5% discount on each recharge for customers, and an additional 2.5% contribution to the Army.

The government-owned BSNL is already attracting more customers with its affordable offers. Now, it has announced a great offer to honor the Indian Army and Operation Sindoor. This offer provides customers with great discounts, one-year validity, data, calls, and more. In addition, 2.5% of the recharge amount will be given to the Indian Army in honor of Operation Sindoor.

BSNL has announced the Shaurya Samarpan Offer. This offer has a validity of 336 days, meaning 11 months of worry-free usage. It includes unlimited calls for 11 months, free roaming, 100 SMS per day, and 24GB of data.

The BSNL Shaurya Samarpan Offer costs Rs 1,499. It's practically a one-year plan. BSNL is giving 5% of this amount back to customers and the Army. Customers get a 2.5% discount on each recharge, and the remaining 2.5% goes to the Indian Army, honoring Operation Sindoor.

The 2.5% BSNL contribution means customers get ₹37.50 cashback per recharge. Another ₹37.50 goes to the army. This offer is available for a limited time; customers must recharge by June 30th to activate it and enjoy all the benefits.

Shaurya Samarpan offer provides a year of worry-free service. Rs 1,499 for 11 months is like paying Rs 137 per month for unlimited calls, messages, data, roaming, and more.

BSNL is giving tough competition to private telecom companies. It offers low-cost recharges, network coverage in rural areas, and more. BSNL's 5G service will soon be available nationwide, with tower and network installations almost complete.