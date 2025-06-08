MECC Removes Camel Carcass Washed Ashore At Al Ghariya Beach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, removed a dead camel that had been washed ashore by sea on Al Ghariya Beach.

This came as the ministry implemented a large-scale clean-up campaign during the Eid al-Adha holiday in the northern regions of the country, as part of its efforts to preserve the environment and its natural resources.