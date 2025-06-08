Food Logistics Delayed: Protests In Bocas Del Toro Panama -
Likewise, oversight of goods in open transit for duty-free stores continues, including liquor, canned goods, chocolates, and energy drinks,” said the APA Head of Entry Points. Peralta explained that between June 2024 and April 2025, the APA regional headquarters in Guabito and Almirante, Bocas del Toro, reported a monthly average of 69 import notifications, 381 transit notifications, and 19 transshipment notifications. However, he said, in May 2025, these figures dropped to just seven import notifications, 32 transit notifications, and 18 transshipment notifications, as a result of the protest.
Due to the road closures and obstructions, Peralta does not rule out an economic impact on the lost revenue from the various procedures, although he clarified that the agency does not handle that type of information. This same strike is what led Chiquita to close its operations in Panama, laying off some 5,000 employees. Banana growers and other workers in Bocas del Toro are maintaining an indefinite strike, as they believe that Law 45, which protects their labor rights, was affected by the reforms made to the CSS through Law 462.
