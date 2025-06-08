The 72Nd Macau Grand Prix To Be Held In November

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, June 8 - Macao's signature annual international sporting event, the 72Macau Grand Prix, will be held from November 13to 16. The Macau Grand Prix Organizing Committee (MGPOC) hosted a press conference today (June 8) at the Macao Grand Prix Museum to provide event details.

Guests attending the press conference included: Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government and Coordinator of the MGPOC; Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA); Chong Coc Veng, Chairman of the Automobile General Association Macao-China and Coordinator of the Sporting Subcommittee of the MGPOC; alongside FIA representatives; MGPOC and Subcommittees members; and Sports Committee members.

Sports Bureau President and MGPOC Coordinator Luís Gomes emphasized that the Macau Grand Prix is the most historic sporting event in Macao and one of the world's most anticipated motorsport events. Its enduring success stems from the trust and support of the FIA, as well as the cooperation and contributions from various sectors of the society. This year's Grand Prix will continue its collaboration with the FIA to host multiple world-class FIA races, reinforcing the event's prominent status in international motorsport. Events like the Macau Grand Prix attract substantial tourists from overseas and mainland China, stimulating the tourism economy and propelling the development of related industries such as hospitality, transportation, dining and retail. The Macao SAR Government will continue to enhance event organization through elevated race quality and standards, intensified regional and international promotion, and expanded surrounding activities to amplify the impact of the Macau Grand Prix. The MGPOC hopes that all sectors of society will continue their support to ensure the sustainability and legacy of this iconic event.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem remarked that since its inception in 1954, the Macau Grand Prix has earned its place as a legendary fixture in motorsport history. Year after year, this event has captivated fans with its high-speed drama, iconic street circuit, and unforgettable moments that have shaped careers. The year 2024 witnessed a significant milestone with the debut of the FIA FR World Cup. This championship represents more than just a competition – it safeguards the future of motorsport. As FIA President, he is committed to doubling global motorsport participation, ensuring greater accessibility and inclusivity worldwide. The FIA FR World Cup is a perfect example of how the FIA can make the single-seater pyramid more mobile, providing a clear and competitive pathway for emerging talent. The excitement continues this year as the Macau Grand Prix will host the first-ever FIA F4 World Cup, further strengthening Macao's position as a key motorsport hub.

The MGPOC announced this year's seven races: Macau Grand Prix – FIA FR World Cup; Macau GT Cup – FIA GT World Cup; Macau Guia Race – Kumho FIA TCR World Tour Event of Macau; Macau F4 Grand Prix – FIA F4 World Cup; Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – 57th Edition; Greater Bay Area GT Cup (GT4); and Macau Roadsport Challenge.

Details regarding sponsorship, ticketing and surrounding activities of the event will be announced in due course. For more information, please visit the official website of the Macau Grand Prix at or via the "Macau GP" mobile application. Official social channels may be found on the Macau Grand Prix Facebook, WeChat and Weibo, on the "Macao Major Sporting Events" Facebook page, "澳門體育" (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and "澳門特區體育局" (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.

