Colombian Presidential Candidate Miguel Uribe Shot During Campaign Event In Bogota
Bogotá: A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate for next year's presidential election was shot and wounded during a campaign event in Bogotá on Saturday, the government said.
A video circulating on social media shows 39-year-old Miguel Uribe giving a speech in front of several people when gunshots suddenly ring out.
In other images he appears slumped against the hood of a white car, smeared with blood, as a group of men try to hold him up.
Government condemns attack as a threat to democracy and political freedom
The government of leftist President Gustavo Petro said it "categorically and forcefully" condemned the attack on Uribe during the campaign event in the west of the capital.
"This act of violence is an attack not only against his person, but also against democracy, freedom of thought, and the legitimate exercise of politics in Colombia," the presidency said in the statement.
Uribe, a strong critic of Petro, is a member of the Democratic Center party, led by the influential former president Alvaro Uribe, who governed Colombia from 2002 to 2010.
Last October he announced his intention to run in the 2026 presidential election.
Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said on X that Miguel Uribe was "receiving emergency care," adding that "the shooter has been captured."
Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez meanwhile said on X that authorities were offering a reward of around $700,000 for information leading to the capture of those behind the attack.
The military and police leadership were holding a meeting to "devise a strategy to address the situation," the minister said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Primexbt Expands Global Reach With FSCA-Regulated Crypto Asset Services
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- B2BROKER Launches First-Ever Turnkey Liquidity Provider Solution
- Pharos Network Unveils High-Performance Layer 1 Testnet To Unlock RWA Adoption
- FXIFYTM And Weforest Partner Again To Tackle Deforestation In 2025
CommentsNo comment