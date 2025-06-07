Dubai: 5-Year-Old Girl Dies In Tragic Car Accident While Returning From Vacation

After celebrating two weddings of his siblings in India, tragedy struck Jobin Babu Varghese's family when they landed in Dubai on Friday. While travelling from Dubai International Airport to their home on February 23, their car met with a fatal accident, and Jobin's 5-year-old daughter, Naomi Jobin Babu, lost her life.

Jobin's brother, who was driving the car, had come to receive the family from the airport after their vacation in Kerala. Alongside Naomi, her twin brother Nathan Jobin, and her elder sister Noa Jobin, as well as their mother Sobin, were in the car at the time of the accident.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, the grieving father recounted, "The tyre of our car suddenly burst, causing the steering wheel to spiral out of control. The vehicle overturned, and Naomi happened to be on that side."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The accident took place in the Rashidiya area as they were merging onto Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311) heading towards Sharjah. The 37-year-old mentioned that everyone in the car was wearing seat belts and securely fastened in the car.

The other passengers in the car sustained minor injuries. Jobin's brother needed three stitches, and his elder daughter suffered from a ligament tear. Talking about his wife, Jobin said, "She is in complete shock and inconsolable. We don't know how we will overcome this tragedy."

Raised in the UAE, Jobin works with Emirates airline and lives with his family in Sharjah, while Naomi attended Kindergarten at Sharjah Indian School. The family awaits the arrival of their loved ones and will proceed with the funeral in Jebel Ali on Wednesday.

How to protect car tyres

Tyre-related accidents can be fatal and cause severe injuries. In 2022, at least 81 people were killed , and 943 sustained injuries in tyre-related accidents on UAE roads.

Tyres unfit for use on the roads are the prime cause of car overturning. Drivers should check the condition of tyres before undertaking long journeys or driving on highways. Below is a checklist on how to protect your car tyre

Replace tyres no later than five years, or earlier if the tread depth is below 1.6mm at any part of the tyre tread band.Regularly check the tyres, inspecting sidewalls for cracks or bulges, and remove any foreign objects like stones or nails that could cause punctures.Look for visible signs like deep cracks, exposed cables, cuts or uneven wear.Conduct pressure checks at least once a month. The recommended pressure for saloon cars is 33 psi, and it is 35-40 psi for 4x4 vehicles.Under-inflated or over-inflated tyres can lead to a tyre burst.Tyres must be bought from authorised agents or dealers, and motorists should buy tyres suitable for the UAE weather conditions.Excessive heat during summer can cause the air inside tyres to expand, weakening tyre walls and potentially leading to a tyre burst.If you experience unusual vibrations while driving could indicate uneven tyres or issues with your suspension system. Promptly get your car tyres inspected if you notice sudden vibrations while driving.

Motorists driving with damaged or worn-out tyres will face a fine of Dh500, four black points and the vehicle being impounded for one week.

ALSO READ:

UAE: 5 steps to follow when a loved one dies in the country

Dubai: Bangladeshi cleaner dies in hit-and-run; devastated family still in limbo 3 weeks on

UAE: 12-year-old boy dies in tragic accident while crossing road in Sharjah