Thunderstorm, Heavy Rain In Pune, Scorching Heat In Rajasthan, Monsoon Set To Hit Delhi Next Week: IMD

MENAFN - Live Mint) The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Pune, Maharashtra, while a heatwave is set to intensify in western Rajasthan over the next 48 hours. Bengaluru is also likely to experience light showers and overcast skies for the next five days. On Sunday, the southern state is expected to witness light rainfall.

For the national capital, the weather agency has issued a warning for intense heat in the days ahead, with the monsoon expected to return next week.

The weather department has also predicted a further rise in maximum temperatures by 3–4°C over the coming five days.

In Delhi, temperatures are expected to reach around 42°C on Sunday and could climb to 44°C by Tuesday, marking it the hottest week of the season so far. The highest maximum recorded in the capital to date is 42.3°C, observed on 16 May.

This is also likely to be one of the last intense heatwaves before the monsoon resumes its advance across other parts of the country.

Among other details, IMD predicted that the monsoon will revive across the entire South Peninsula in next 3-4 days. It added that heavy rainfall may occur in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

According to the met department, the heat wave in North West India, specifically in West Rajasthan, would arrive on June 9. While the South Punjab, South Haryana, South Uttar Pradesh, and North Madhya Pradesh, the heat wave is expected to occur on June 10.

Maharashtra Weather

The weather agency has issued a yellow alert for several districts in Maharashtra, with forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls in Pune, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Solapur, among others.

Mumbai, meanwhile, experienced cloudy skies and scattered showers on Saturday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall for a three-hour period in the afternoon. Issued at 3pm, the alert was later downgraded to yellow, indicating moderate to heavy rain, as actual rainfall across the city remained limited.

The IMD attributed the brief escalation to a trough extending over Karnataka and Vidarbha. The interaction between moist and dry winds created favourable conditions for heavy rainfall, prompting the red alert. However, no further warnings have been issued, and the five-day forecast remains clear until 11 June.