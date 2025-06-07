Russian Drone Strike Hits Fire Station In Donetsk Region
The strike caused a fire that was promptly extinguished by firefighters.
"No casualties among personnel - they were in a shelter," the statement said.Read also: Russian shelling kills three, injures one in Donetsk region
As previously reported, Russian forces continue to shell frontline areas in the Donetsk region. Three people were killed and one was injured in recent attacks.
