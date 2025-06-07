Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike Hits Fire Station In Donetsk Region


2025-06-07 03:04:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported the incident on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

The strike caused a fire that was promptly extinguished by firefighters.

"No casualties among personnel - they were in a shelter," the statement said.

Read also: Russian shelling kills three, injures one in Donetsk region

As previously reported, Russian forces continue to shell frontline areas in the Donetsk region. Three people were killed and one was injured in recent attacks.

