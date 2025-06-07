Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwaiti Customs Authorities Seize Big Quantity Of Narcotics


2025-06-07 03:02:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 7 (KUNA) -- The General Administration of Customs said Saturday is air cargo operatives managed to intercept a shipment of 50 kg of illicit drugs coming from a European country.
The seizures include nearly 33 kg of hashish, 17 kg of marijuana packed into a number of suitcases, according to a press release from the Administration.
The seizures alongside with a suspect were referred to concerned bodies pending the adoption of legal measures, the statement added. (end)
