Relatively Hot Weather Conditions Forecast In Most Regions - JMD
Amman, June 7 (Petra)-- Saturday's temperatures will be two to three degrees Celsius warmer than typical for this season. Most places will experience comparatively hot temperatures, with the Dead Sea, Jordan Valley, Badia, and Aqaba experiencing particularly scorching conditions.
The winds will be moderately strong, northwesterly, and occasionally strong.
The highest and lowest temperatures in Amman today will be between 34 and 20 degrees Celsius in the eastern part of the city, 32 and 18 degrees in the western part, 29 and 18 degrees in the northern highlands, 30 and 19 degrees in the Shara Heights, 37 and 20 degrees in the Badia regions, 34 and 19 degrees in the plains, 39 and 23 degrees in the northern Jordan Valley, 38 and 25 degrees in the southern Jordan Valley, 39 and 25 degrees in the Dead Sea, and 40 and 26 degrees in the Gulf of Aqaba.
