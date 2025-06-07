Eid Mubarak Images, Festive Gifs And Celebrations On Eid Al-Adha 2025

MENAFN - Live Mint) Eid Mubarak! Muslims around the world is celebrating Eid al-Adha, Islam's second most significant festival, also known as Eid al-Zuha or Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year in Saudi Arabia, Arafat Day-considered the holiest day in Islam-was observed on Thursday, June 5. Arafat Day, also known as Yaum al-Arafah, is observed on the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah and precedes Eid celebrations.

Eid ul-Adha ki Niyat

Eid ul-Adha ki Niyat: In Islam, "Niyat" means intention - the purpose in your heart for performing any act of worship. For Eid ul-Adha, the niyat refers to the heartfelt intention behind performing the Qurbani (sacrifice).

When offering a sacrifice, the niyat is to sincerely dedicate the act to Allah, following the example of Prophet Ibrahim (A.S.), who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command.

Watch the Eid al-Adha celebrations today:

The niyat refers to the heartfelt intention behind performing the Qurbani (sacrifice).Eid al-Adha is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is the second Islamic festival of the year and follows Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting. The date changes every year, as it's based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God.



Eid al-Adha, observed on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, is the second most significant Islamic festival.

The festival emphasizes the importance of 'Niyat' or intention in acts of worship and sacrifice. Eid al-Adha highlights communal bonds and the spirit of giving among Muslims worldwide.

