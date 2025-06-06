New York Knicks To Face Philadelphia 76Ers In NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) on Thursday announced that the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ will feature the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers playing preseason games on Thursday, October 2 and Saturday, October 4 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

The Knicks currently feature two-time NBA All-Star Jalen Brunson, five-time NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns and 2022 NBA All-Defensive First Team member Mikal Bridges. Bridges and Brunson previously played in Abu Dhabi as members of the USA Basketball (USAB) Men's National Team prior to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. Towns participated in The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 76ers currently feature 2023 Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and seven-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid, nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George and 2024 NBA All-Star Tyrese Maxey. Embiid previously played in Abu Dhabi as a member of the USAB Men's National Team prior to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ will air live in the UAE, across the Middle East and around the world, reaching fans in more than 200 countries and territories on television, digital media and social media.

Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest in receiving more information at visitabudhabi. Special ticket packages offering premium access, VIP experiences, hospitality and local hotel accommodations will be available for purchase at nbaexperiences/nba-abu-dhabi-games-2025.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2025 presented by ADQ are part of a multiyear collaboration between the NBA and DCT Abu Dhabi that features preseason NBA Global Games, youth development programming that has reached nearly 20,000 participants since 2022, interactive fan events featuring appearances by current and former NBA and WNBA players, an NBA 2K League exhibition event, and NBA Cares clinics promoting health and wellness. The collaboration also sees DCT Abu Dhabi, under its destination brand Experience Abu Dhabi, serve as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the NBA in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and China.

NBA games have aired in the UAE since the 1987-88 season. Fans can follow the NBA on Instagram and X (@NBAArabic) for the latest updates, news and content in Arabic. NBA fans in the UAE and across the Middle East can shop online at NBAStoreME and at the NBA Store at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi for the widest selection of official NBA merchandise ever available in the region.