Innovations Here And Now. Presentation Of The New OMODA C7 Crossover In OMODA JAECOO AVTODOM Vnuko

AVTODOM Group continues to delight its customers with exclusive events and world-class innovations. A grand event, the ceremonial presentation of the new innovative OMODA C7 crossover took place in OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo on May 28. Guests of the event were able to get acquainted with the new product and became participants in an interactive performance.

The OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo showroom resembled a scene from a film about the future on this day. Artists in mirrored suits resembled astronauts. A violinist's performance, silver balloons with confetti, futuristic cocktails with an unusual presentation and a lounge DJ set were there. A robotic dog attracted the attention of adults and children. Guests of the event took part in a drawing of branded gifts. They were able to make unique leather tags with their own design and OMODA logo as a souvenir of the event during the workshop.

The host introduced the guests to the new product, telling about its features during the presentation of OMODA C7. The new crossover of the brand is the embodiment of innovation and style. The guests of the event were the first to note the expressive design of the car. They appreciated the digital integration and smart assistants that make driving convenient and safe. OMODA C7 is a harmony of power, intelligence and comfort.

The power plant is the heart of the innovations of the new crossover. Customers can choose a hybrid or fully electric version of the car. The engine power reaches 204 hp. Instant response and smooth running even at high speeds will give owners pleasant emotions during trips. A full package of ADAS systems ensures driving safety. Adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, lane keeping and road sign recognition are in this car.

The test drive of the new OMODA C7 crossover allowed us to fully experience the power, dynamics, energy efficiency and engineering solutions that were used to create the car. Soundproofing and a spacious interior with premium finishing materials complemented the idea that this is not just a car, but a whole space for life in motion. Work on form, content and experience came together in OMODA C7. This is a reflection of the global trend of combining technology and design.

“The holiday turned out to be truly cosmic. We are glad that we were among the first to present the new innovative OMODA C7 crossover to our clients at OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo. The car captivated everyone with its bright design and innovative equipment. We organized a presentation of the car and arranged a trip to the future for the guests. We gave them the opportunity to touch innovations and try them out during a test drive”, - Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New Cars at OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, said.

