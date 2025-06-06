6 Doctors, 20 Nurses Save World's First Baby Under 28 Weeks With Rare Immune Hydrops At Faridabad Hospital

In a rare and historic neonatal survival, doctors at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, saved the life of a baby born at just 27 weeks and 4 days with immune hydrops fetalis--an extremely rare now a days, severe condition where the mother's immune system attacks the baby's red blood cells, leading to life-threatening anaemia and fluid build-up. Making it unique, this is the first reported case in the world of a baby surviving this condition at under 28 weeks.

Doctors on the high risk for pregnancy

"The case became especially complex due to the mother's medical history. At 43, she was already at higher risk for pregnancy complications. Years earlier, she had survived a rare brain tumour, which can affect vision, hormones, and overall health. She had also experienced the heartbreak of losing three children in the past. After 15 years of trying, she finally conceived twins through IVF. But even this pregnancy was far from smooth. Her body developed a strong immune reaction against the babies' blood, putting both their lives at risk. Ten days before delivery, one twin passed away in the womb, and doctors at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, had to make urgent decisions to try and save the surviving baby. " states the hospital.

"This has been the most challenging as well as the most rewarding case of my medical career," said Dr. Hemant Sharma, Senior neonatologist at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad.

Miracle: born at 27 weeks and 4 days

“The surviving baby was born at 27 weeks and 4 days, with a haemoglobin level far below what's needed to sustain life. The list of complications was long and frightening. He was severely swollen due to fluid overload, suffered from an overloaded heart, bleeding in the lungs, intestine, and brain, and required intensive respiratory support (Including high-frequency ventilation for 1 week) and multiple blood product transfusions. Additionally baby needed immune therapy (IVIG) and whole body blood exchanged twice (double volume exchange transfusion) after birth, but the baby fought through each one. Today, seeing him feed and grow is nothing short of a miracle.”

According to the hospital,“While a few cases around the world have reported the survival of babies with similar conditions, none match the complexity of the case managed at Amrita Hospital, Faridabad. The only other recorded cases of immune hydrops fetalis include a 28-week baby weighing 1385 grams delivered in the UK in 2015 after advanced treatments during pregnancy, including blood-filtering procedures and immune therapy. However, what sets this case apart is the combination of extreme prematurity, multiple organ complications, and the need for two full blood exchanges after birth, making this not just a first-of-its-kind survival at under 28 weeks, but also one of the most medically complex and inspiring recoveries ever documented.”

Life gave a second chance: Baby's mother

"I had almost given up hope of becoming a mother," said Kiran Yadav, the baby's mother.“Even when I finally conceived through IVF, I carried constant fear and sadness. The loss of one twin shattered me completely. But holding my surviving baby in my arms today feels like life has given me a second chance. He is my miracle and my strength.”

"The successful management of this case was made possible through seamless collaboration of a dedicated team of six doctors and over 20 nurses across specialities like Neonatology, Gynaecology, Ophthalmology, and Paediatric Cardiology. The team continues to monitor the baby closely, with monthly follow-up visits planned to track growth, neurological development, and overall well-being. Doctors remain optimistic about the child's long-term recovery, calling his progress so far "remarkably encouraging," it said.