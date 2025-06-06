Russians Launch Over 30 Strikes On Dnipropetrovsk Region, One Injured
"Over 30 attacks on the Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. The aggressor terrorized three districts of the region," the statement reads.
According to the report, the enemy targeted the Nikopol district with artillery and drones. Explosions were recorded in the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske, and Chervonohryhorivka.
A 50-year-old man was injured. He received medical assistance and will remain under outpatient observation.Read also: Two FSB assets arrested for spotting strikes in Dnipropetrovsk region
Several businesses, infrastructure facilities, a market, and a residential apartment building were damaged. A fire broke out in the apartment building. Two private homes, a minibus, and two cars were also affected.
In the Novohryhorivka community of the Synelnykove district, the enemy used an FPV drone, igniting dry grass. The fire was extinguished.
Another drone was directed at the Hrushivka community in the Kryvyi Rih district.
On June 5, Russian forces attacked Nikopol with a drone. As a result of a dropped munition, an elderly man was injured and hospitalized in serious condition.
