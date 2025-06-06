Mountain America Foundation Donates $250,000 To New Fullmer Legacy Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation made in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines to help fund grand opening of new gym dedicated to mentorship, fitness, and community growth

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

SANDY, Utah, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union , through the Mountain America Foundation , donated $250,000 to the Fullmer Legacy Foundation . This contribution, made in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines, supports the opening and programming of the new Fullmer Legacy Center in South Jordan, Utah-a facility dedicated to youth development, fitness, and community empowerment.

“At Mountain America, our mission goes beyond financial services-we are committed to making a lasting impact in the communities we serve,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO of Mountain America.“Supporting the Fullmer Legacy Foundation aligns with our values of education, wellness, and empowering future generations.”

The newly launched Fullmer Legacy Center, which celebrated its grand opening on May 2, 2025, is a tribute to the legendary middleweight boxing champion Gene Fullmer, and his brothers, Jay and Don, also champion boxers. The facility will provide free access to youth boxing programs, academic support, and mentorship opportunities designed to foster confidence, discipline, and healthy lifestyles among at-risk youth.

“Words can't fully express the joy I felt watching young people walk into the facility for the first time to train. It was a humbling moment,” said Larry Fullmer, board chair of the Fullmer Legacy Foundation.“I stood on the second floor and looked down to see one group sparring in the new ring, another working the heavy bags, and a third learning basic techniques with a coach in the exercise room. All the stress and challenges we've faced along the way fade in those moments-especially when one of the kids comes up and thanks us for building this place. None of it would be possible without the financial support of partners like you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

This $250,000 contribution is part of Mountain America Foundation's broader commitment to supporting programs and organizations that uplift communities across the credit union's footprint. The donation will help ensure that the Fullmer Legacy Center is well-equipped to deliver on its mission and serve as a hub for positive change.

To learn more about Mountain America's community involvement, visit

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

CONTACT: Contact: ...,