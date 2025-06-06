IMPORTANT NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF RANDY BIRKINBINE AND AUSDAL FINANCIAL WHO SUFFERED LOSSES IN GWG L BONDS

If You Suffered Losses With Financial Advisor Randy Birkinbine at Ausdal Financial Please Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes

NORTH OAKS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities attorneys KlaymanToskes continues representing customers of financial advisor Randy Birkinbine in FINRA arbitration claims against Ausdal Financial Partners related to unsuitable GWG L Bond investments. The law firm continues to investigate claims on behalf of investors who suffered significant damages in GWG L Bonds , and other investments, at Ausdal Financial Partners. The law firm urges all customers of Randy Birkinbine and Ausdal Financial Partners who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm is currently representing multiple groups of clients in FINRA arbitration claims against Ausdal Financial Partners (Case No. 24-00857 and Case No. 25-00543), collectively alleging over $500,000 in damages due to unsuitable recommendations to invest in GWG L Bonds, and other investments, by financial advisor Randy Birkinbine (CRD# 2008599).The most recent claim filed against Ausdal (Case No. 25-00543) was filed on behalf of two investors seeking to recover approximately $75,000 in damages. According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, the retired couple invested in GWG L Bonds based on alleged misrepresentations by financial advisor Randy Birkinbine that the investment would provide monthly income and full return of principal at maturity. However, the L Bonds were highly speculative, illiquid, and unsuitable for the investors' financial goals.In April 2022, GWG Holdings filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving more than 25,000 L Bond investors unable to access their principal. Investors are now expected to recover only a small fraction of their investment-approximately 3%-in the Bankruptcy. KlaymanToskes alleges that the investors in these cases, like thousands of others, were led to believe their investments in GWG L Bonds were safe, income-producing, and protected.KlaymanToskes is currently representing many GWG L Bondholders throughout the nation in FINRA arbitration claims against the brokerage firms and financial advisors that recommended the speculative L Bonds, including Ausdal Financial Partners.Customers of Randy Birkinbine and/or any other financial advisor who suffered investment losses in GWG L Bonds, or any other investments at Ausdal Financial Partners are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... in furtherance of our investigation.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.Contact

Steven D. Toskes, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, P.A.

+1 888-997-9956

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.